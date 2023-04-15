No, the Dollar isn't about to Crash. Dave Brat with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

Sebastian talks to Liberty University's Dave Brat about the latest speculation surrounding international currency, and whether or not the American dollar is on the verge of collapse.





Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/





Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289





Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka

Follow Sebastian Gorka on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sebastian_gorka/

Follow the America First Facebook page: https://facebook.com/AmericaFirstGorka/

Visit https://SebGorka.com for more!