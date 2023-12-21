Man in a Coma OPENS His EYES !! Plane and Pilot Turn up Out Of No Where ! A ROOM TURNS To LIGHT ?? (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

What is COMING NEXT Is Beyond conclusive and will SHOCK You beyond you Mental Capacity.





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b





Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc





Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/





BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/





Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa





KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com





Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n





Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck





Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/





Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/





THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b





Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc





Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck





BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/





BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/





Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa





KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com





Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n





Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck





Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/





Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/





THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/