The Grim Price of Forgiveness!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
28 views • 08/01/2023

The TRUTH about shyness!


Wow that would match up , thank you . My father is mostly great but my mother has suffered from mental health and poor social skills throughout my life.


To add a layer of depth..

I used to be more angry towards my mother in general

When I was 18-19 I learned that she was abused by a past partner and stabbed.

After learning this my views changed towards explaining away her faults with this information.

This has led to me not letting her be morally accountable and taking away my respect for her (as you stated previously)

How do you look past Trauma and respect people enough to hold them accountable?


Anyone else constantly corrected by parents over the most unimportant details no one else on earth cares about?


Thanks Stef, this is very freeing. How can i tell if emotional reactions are merely trauma responses; a result of being "triggered" leading to misunderstandings and therefore require further introspection, apologies and perhaps seeking out therapy again versus when they are a result of legitimate grievances, frustrations etc?


Freedomain Livestream Aug 1 2023

