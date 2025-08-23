BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Benefits of Papaya - Anti Parasitic Fruit by Shawngrows
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
100 views • 3 weeks ago

:::: like he said it breaks down protein like the spike protein for example known as venom protein that's being created by the injected Nano tech vaccines, also note: dry papaya seeds are very good for your liver , it's bitter and your liver loves bitter food. I use self made natural activated charcoal to break down venom in all forms. pineapples are also good to detox against these vaccine because of the bromelaine in it, like nattokinase from soy beans and so on, check out my health solutions playlist. Don't forget to eat pure Honey

papayanano techparasite detoxbreak down proteinspapaya benefits
