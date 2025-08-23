Benefits of Papaya - Anti Parasitic Fruit by Shawngrows

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
:::: like he said it breaks down protein like the spike protein for example known as venom protein that's being created by the injected Nano tech vaccines, also note: dry papaya seeds are very good for your liver , it's bitter and your liver loves bitter food. I use self made natural activated charcoal to break down venom in all forms. pineapples are also good to detox against these vaccine because of the bromelaine in it, like nattokinase from soy beans and so on, check out my health solutions playlist. Don't forget to eat pure Honey