REMOVING PARASITES EFFECTIVELY ~ THIS DOCTOR IS SHARP!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
2167 views • 09/27/2023

Now this is extremely useful information. You can even set up a consultation between this guy and your personal doctor. I’m very impressed.


Source:

DarknesstoLight.111


I think that the idea of parasites being part of the natural biome, as you put it, is excellent extra dimensional thinking. Outside the box, if you will, but personally I’d rather not presume that to be the case, though (again, personally) I’ve never done anything like this to remove parasites. I still explore and gather information.

I agree that there should (and most likely is) a non pharmekeia solution. There’s pure gum turpentine, one teaspoon dose that people swear by. I’ve seen evidence of its efficacy but, again, never tried these methods myself. I’m still gathering information (and probably wasting time, but so it goes)


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/

bibleweather warfaregenocidenwo1984surveillancecanadadirected energy weaponsgeo engineeringmauistarvationfaminehidden historyclimate hoaxfirestartariaeco terrorismbio warfarecovid hoaxterra forminggreat resetgraphene oxidemanufactured droughtmanufactured fires15 minute cities
