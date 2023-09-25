Confessions of a Plasma Fire Denier! Daniel lied, people died part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeff Snyder
Sep 23, 2023
Maui Hawaii "Fire From Below" Beyond The Veil https://www.thesupernatural.show/?wix-vod-video-id=17b1506474264511b496e6d3dcfb5407&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-lmtiabq8
Daniel lied people died
• Daniel lied & people died without pla... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4s08PefcOg&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FVqfKvfSQc