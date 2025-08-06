BrightLearn - Freedom, Technology and the First Amendment by Jonathan W. Emord

In "Freedom, Technology and the First Amendment," Jonathan W. Emord examines the threats to free speech and press in the digital age, arguing that government regulations controlling media content violate the core principles of the First Amendment. He traces the historical roots of these regulations to a pattern where incumbent politicians and established media collude for mutual self-interest, undermining the free flow of information essential to democracy and a market economy. Emord draws from Anglo-American free speech traditions, including Radical Whig philosophy and early colonial thought, to demonstrate how government remains the primary threat to innovation and media freedom. Advocating for dismantling the current regulatory regime, he calls for stronger legal safeguards to prevent government overreach and ensure technological progress remains unrestricted. The book serves as a warning against encroachments on speech and press, urging a return to the First Amendment’s foundational values to preserve an open exchange of ideas in society.





