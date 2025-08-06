BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Freedom, Technology and the First Amendment by Jonathan W. Emord
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 1 month ago

In "Freedom, Technology and the First Amendment," Jonathan W. Emord examines the threats to free speech and press in the digital age, arguing that government regulations controlling media content violate the core principles of the First Amendment. He traces the historical roots of these regulations to a pattern where incumbent politicians and established media collude for mutual self-interest, undermining the free flow of information essential to democracy and a market economy. Emord draws from Anglo-American free speech traditions, including Radical Whig philosophy and early colonial thought, to demonstrate how government remains the primary threat to innovation and media freedom. Advocating for dismantling the current regulatory regime, he calls for stronger legal safeguards to prevent government overreach and ensure technological progress remains unrestricted. The book serves as a warning against encroachments on speech and press, urging a return to the First Amendment’s foundational values to preserve an open exchange of ideas in society.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy