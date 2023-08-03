Inflection Point

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is That Moment
* Alinsky Rule #4: make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.
* Flip their [Marxist] tactics: they work against leftists too!
* We are in a Manichean fight for the country.
* This is an end of country/times moment.
* This is the fight God gave you right now.
* I’m taking it head-on.
* Just watch and listen — the left will show/tell you what they’re up to.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 3 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v34ct7d-the-ny-times-gives-up-all-the-goodies-ep.-2059-08032023.html