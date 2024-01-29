SHOCK VIDEO · Ilhan Omar says Somalia calls the shots, they're in charge of the US Govt

Not shocking video of @IlhanMN stating her allegiance is to Somalia, saying she’s making US Government take orders from Somalia:

“The US government will only do what Somalians in the US tell them to do. They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interest of Somalia. We Somalians must have the confidence in ourselves that we call the shots in the US.”





Omar goes on to say: “The woman (myself) you sent to Congress is working day and night to protect your interest. She knows your plight and that of Somalia. I am as concerned about Somalia as you guys are. Together we will protect the interests of Somalia.”





Congress must expel Ilhan Omar now.





@SpeakerJohnson

https://x.com/Bubblebathgirl/status/1751731659831930949?s=20





·



