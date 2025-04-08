BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Global Power Struggles, Conspiracy Theories, and Societal Shifts – A Deep Dive
Pressing global issues, including the geopolitical battle over control of the Panama Canal involving Trump, China, and Blackrock. He delves into declassified CIA documents from Argentina hinting at Hitler's possible survival post-WWII and controversial theories about his lineage. The discussion takes a critical turn as Chambers addresses the UK's suspension of a 3-year-old for alleged transphobia, framing it as a symptom of societal overreach. Tune in for his incisive analysis, and visit JohnMichaelChambers.com for exclusive content like military panels, intelligence insights, and his monthly communiqué. Stay informed, empowered, and part of the movement to "redirect humanity."


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/globalist-playbook-exposed-election-interference-financial-warfare-and-the-fight-for-freedom-40k-footview-ep-48/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


