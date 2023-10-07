© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas releases footage of Erez checkpoint capture.
Hamas' military wing said it hit more than 50 Israeli military positions on Saturday.
How much equipment did the Israel Defense Forces lose in half a day?
More and more footage of captured or destroyed equipment of the Israel Defense Forces is popping up on the Internet. The Palestinian groups reaped a rich harvest: we decided to calculate how much equipment the Israelis lost.
▪️ Merkava tanks: 5 units (of which at least two trophies)
▪️ Heavy infantry fighting vehicle Namer APC: 2 units as trophies
▪️ Wheeled vehicles: over 10 units
▪️Armored personnel carriers of various types: 12 units with trophies
▪️ Wheeled armored vehicles MRAP: 2 units
All calculations are made based on footage available on the Internet. Based on statistical error, in reality these figures may be at least a third higher.
Already 4 Israeli combat helicopters have been shot down by anti-aircraft fire from the Palestinian military
This was stated by Israeli journalist Itay Blumenthal.
According to him, the crews landed safely.
The head of the Hamas Politburo said that the “battle with Israel” is the beginning of the liberation of Palestinian lands and people.