Hamas releases footage of Erez checkpoint capture
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
271 views • 10/07/2023

Hamas releases footage of Erez checkpoint capture.

Adding:

Hamas' military wing said it hit more than 50 Israeli military positions on Saturday.

and

How much equipment did the Israel Defense Forces lose in half a day?

 More and more footage of captured or destroyed equipment of the Israel Defense Forces is popping up on the Internet. The Palestinian groups reaped a rich harvest: we decided to calculate how much equipment the Israelis lost.

▪️ Merkava tanks: 5 units (of which at least two trophies)

▪️ Heavy infantry fighting vehicle Namer APC: 2 units as trophies

▪️ Wheeled vehicles: over 10 units

▪️Armored personnel carriers of various types: 12 units with trophies

▪️ Wheeled armored vehicles MRAP: 2 units

 All calculations are made based on footage available on the Internet. Based on statistical error, in reality these figures may be at least a third higher.

adding:

Already 4 Israeli combat helicopters have been shot down by anti-aircraft fire from the Palestinian military

This was stated by Israeli journalist Itay Blumenthal.

According to him, the crews landed safely.

and:

The head of the Hamas Politburo said that the “battle with Israel” is the beginning of the liberation of Palestinian lands and people.



