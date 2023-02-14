BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation Ch. 8-9 Seven Trumpets Against Jerusalem (Catholic Apocalypse Part 5)
High Hopes
High Hopes
0 view • 02/14/2023

revelation 8-9Dr. Taylor Marshall


Oct 20, 2016

After the Lamb of God (Christ) opens the seven seals, we see in Heaven the appearance of seven angels that sound the seven trumpets. The image is a throw back to the conquest of Jericho at the blowing of trumpets. We see how these cosmic events relate to creation and how they relate the Roman conquest of Jerusalem in the first century.


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGGNOZKC-dw

Keywords
creationchristianjerusalemreligioncatholicrevelationjerichocosmic eventsseven trumpetsseven angelsdr tay lor marshallblowing trumpetsroman conquest
