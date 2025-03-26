Why Zelensky & Globalists Fear Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky and his globalist allies are escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pushing NATO toward direct confrontation—why? With President Trump warning against World War III and calling for peace talks, the establishment sees his return as a direct threat to their agenda. Will their desperation lead to full-scale war before Trump can stop it?
WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/ukraine-sparks-world-war-3-the-churchs-role-in-politics/