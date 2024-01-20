Two Bit da Vinci
Jan 20, 2024
Heat Pump: Go to https://tryfum.com/TWOBITDAVINCI & use code TWOBITDAVINCI to save an additional 10% off your order today!
I recently purchased GE's Heat Pump washer/dryer combo – no vents, no gas, and no large power outlets required.Lets put this innovative One & Done system to the test. Can it simplify your laundry routine without compromising on efficiency. From its ventless design to easy plug-and-play functionality, Let's explore together and see if this all-in-one system lives up to the hype
Link to GE Profile Washer/Dryer: https://geni.us/GE_dryer
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci
Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci
Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
0:41 - 1 Plug!
5:00 - Actual use
6:40 - The Science
9:45 - Results
12:18 - Cons
14:20 - Cost Analysis
what we'll cover
two bit da vinci,heat pump,luxury appliances,heat pumps explained,kitchen design ideas for small spaces,washer dryer combo ventless,This Heat Pump Washer/Dryer Has a GENIUS Feature!,ge profile heat pump washer dryer combo,ge heat pump dryer,ge profile washer and dryer,ge profile heat pump washer dryer,genius of heat pumps,ge profile heat pump washer dryer review
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ0vNsyQeBg
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.