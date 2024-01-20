Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Heat Pump Washer/Dryer Has a GENIUS Feature!
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
70 views
Published a month ago

Two Bit da Vinci


Jan 20, 2024


Heat Pump: Go to https://tryfum.com/TWOBITDAVINCI & use code TWOBITDAVINCI to save an additional 10% off your order today!


I recently purchased GE's Heat Pump washer/dryer combo – no vents, no gas, and no large power outlets required.Lets put this innovative One & Done system to the test. Can it simplify your laundry routine without compromising on efficiency. From its ventless design to easy plug-and-play functionality, Let's explore together and see if this all-in-one system lives up to the hype



Link to GE Profile Washer/Dryer: https://geni.us/GE_dryer


》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla


》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe


》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage


》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]


》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci

Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci

Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/



Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:41 - 1 Plug!

5:00 - Actual use

6:40 - The Science

9:45 - Results

12:18 - Cons

14:20 - Cost Analysis


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,heat pump,luxury appliances,heat pumps explained,kitchen design ideas for small spaces,washer dryer combo ventless,This Heat Pump Washer/Dryer Has a GENIUS Feature!,ge profile heat pump washer dryer combo,ge heat pump dryer,ge profile washer and dryer,ge profile heat pump washer dryer,genius of heat pumps,ge profile heat pump washer dryer review


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZ0vNsyQeBg

Keywords
resultsconsgeniusgedryerthe sciencewashertwo bit da vinciheat pumpventless1 plugactual usecost analysis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket