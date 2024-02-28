THIS Ancient Greek Pyramid PREDATES Ancient Egypt! - The MYSTERY Of Hellenikon

Ancient Wonders





Mar 7, 2023





Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground from the Pyramid Of Hellenikon near Argos Greece and Nafplio which has been dated in recent years to be older than any of the pyramids of Egypt! This site predates classical Greece by thousands of years according to thermoluminescent dating technology and has extremely close ties to ancient Egypt.

If one is to believe the conventional age of the Great Pyramids and the most widespread textbooks on archaeology, this pyramid would be the OLDEST in the world!

Still, the claimed age of the pyramid is not without controversy. Originally dated to have been built around 400 BC in the 1930s, many academics are staunchly against the most recent technological dating by Ioannis Liritzis.

Mary Lefkowitz and A. Sampson adamantly deny the findings claiming that the structure is far too advanced to have been built earlier than 400BC which in other words means that it doesn't fit their unwavering view of the age of ancient civilizations and therefor it must not be older than the 1930s and 1980s dating of the structure.

It has been claimed that the structure acted simply as a guard tower or a place to send smoke signals but there is no evidence of this and it would not make sense to build a cyclopean pyramid just to do a task that a wooden or even simplistic stone structure could do all the same.

Ancient Greek traveler Pausanias claimed it may have been a burial site.

What it was used for is unknown, but it's interesting to point out how close it is to Argos (the oldest constantly inhabited city known to man) and Nafplio (the port of Argos) which is said to have been founded by Egyptians in an early epoch.

This site makes one seriously question the true age of ancient human civilizations and moreso makes us question the early abilities of a lost advanced ancient civilization handed knowledge from an earlier epoch which humans have completely forgotten about.

All ancient civilizations in the world appeared to have almost the same stories of an ancient cataclysm. Almost the same stories of great legendary beings that brought them technology, language and saved them from the great flood. All of this appears to date back in legend to around the time of the Younger Dryas Period. Atlantis, Noah, Gilgamesh, Quetzacoatl, Viracocha, etc. Around the time of Gobekli Tepe. Around a time of great environmental strife which we've only discovered in recent years.





There are a lot more mysteries on the horizon. One could only imagine what is still to be learned.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





