© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump thanks Musk for his work.
Adding:
BREAKING: U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz may be stepping down, according to CBS sources.
Adding, Neocon news:
The US Senate supported Graham's bill on sanctions against Russia , - Bloomberg.
He proposed introducing a 500% tariff on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium