The occupation turns a house into military barracks in 'Anin
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
14 views • 6 months ago


 

Residents of the border villages near the apartheid wall suffer from the policy of repeated and intensive daily raids and the occupation of some homes and turning them into military barracks and checkpoints and surveillance, including citizen Yasser Yassin, whose home was occupied by the occupation soldiers and he was forcibly expelled from it without prior warning..

Reporting: Obada Tahayne

Filmed: 16/11/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video

 

gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
