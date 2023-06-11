ChainLocks Explained: Safeguarding the Firo Network Against Attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn about what Chainlocks are, how it works on a high level and what problems it seeks to solve.
ChainLocks allow:
* near-instant finality of blocks (secure 1 confirmation transactions)
* 51% attack protection
Find out more:
https://github.com/dashpay/dips/blob/master/dip-0008.md
https://firo.org/2021/01/28/chainlocks-activated-mainnet.html
https://firo.org