THE TRUTH ABOUT OPRAH WINFREY AND HER HAWAII PROPERTIES - SHE USED VIOLENCE AGAINST HAWAIIANS - PART 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Clip From The Kevin J. Johnston Show, which is LIVE every Tuesday at 7PM #Calgary Time / 9PM #NewYork Time
Catch the show on www.FreedomReport.ca
and
www.DLive.tv/KevinJJohnston
#california #maui #hawaii #hawaiilife #therock #waikiki #kauai #oprah #hawaiian #oprahwinfrey #usa #dwaynejohnston #oahu #oahuhawaii #honolulu #aloha #fires #biden #joebiden #ukraine