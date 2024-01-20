Create New Account
YAHUSHUA (JESUS) is coming back for HIS Bride, Read Rev 7 & 14 and Matt 25. There is the Bride & The Guests
Soar Like on Eagles Wings
Published a month ago

www.Amightywind.com

this is a mirrored video

YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 66

Blow The Trumpet And Warn, YAHUSHUA Is Not Coming For The Church But For HIS BRIDE!


Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH


through Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu


December 8, 2002 In A Dream and An Accompanying Prophecy


To see all the Revelation please go to link below


https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.htm


please visit


https://amightywind.com/home.html


Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:


https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html


Sunday Worship Mark of the beast:


https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html


The False Blue Beam Rapture:


https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html


And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:


https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred


You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:


https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html


Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.


You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here:


https://rumble.com/c/c-443994


You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!


If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw


In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu


AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc


To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva


https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme

