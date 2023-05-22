© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2hmu4321bc
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP
Shawn 讲述4月17日众议院武器化小组听证会上他对政客们说的一番话的经过。
Shawn recounts what he said to politicians during the April 17 hearing of the House Weaponization Subcommittee.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #takedowntheccp
@officialdvs7 @NFSCSpeaks @S7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese