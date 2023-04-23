BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Groomed Religions
Biblical Solution
Biblical Solution
64 views • 04/23/2023

A very short one since I  hit you guys with a twelve minute video just yesterday  :-)  ...and this shows just one part of the satanists' overall spiritual barbed wire whereby the elite had long kept us intellectually confused, intimidated, emotionally hopeless, and thereby trapped for many centuries in their infinitely faceted religious house of mirrors.

Its a war for your mind, where the stakes are your soul.
But the considerations in this 5- minute video may be a big turning point for some folks who may not have seen how all the "religions" are actually there to intentionally distract the world's multitudes from just one thing:  YHWH's Bible.

Extras from other sources:
Did Rome create Islam?
"The Islamic Connection":

https://youtu.be/QCmSBfVXEmA

Islam congregation comfortable in deserted Roman Catholic church in the U.S.A.:

https://youtu.be/SV4pURZYOy0

This is somewhat of an appetizer for our new DVD series, with the first installment on that series coming soon for those of you who are routinely on our distribution list. For those who may want to find out how to be a part of that team for YHWH's glory and our world's quicker recovery to truth and freedom, email us at:

YHWH's greatest blessings to the more serious of you, who are standing for biblical morals and our children's safety!
