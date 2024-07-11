AORUS 48 Inch 4K OLED PC Mac USB C Gaming Monitor FO48U LONG TERM Review #wisebuyreviews

After 1 year of this monitor I bought on June 6, 2023 a long-term owner Explains HOW MUCH HE LOVES his experience with it with a long-term review video. See it here: https://amzn.to/3xFHS8I - AORUS FO48U 48" 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 3840x2160 , 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms Response Time (GTG), 1x Display Port 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB 3.0, with USB Type-C, Space Audio





SUMMARY is that I LOVE THIS MONITOR and ONLY made this video to share with others how much I love it. Put your comments of what you think below. Enjoy your day. May this help you in your search for the best of the best my friends!





[ AMZN.TO Links are AFFILIATE LINKS ]





Also in this video:

--- Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker,Black - https://amzn.to/4cUQKGl

--- 18 Pack White Acoustic Panels 12"X12"X 0.4"Soundproof Wall Panels Wall Decoration Sound Absorbing Panel - https://amzn.to/3W0dBtb

--- KabelDirekt Optical Audio Cable - 15ft digital optical cable for soundbars, fiber optic cable (TOSLINK to TOSLINK, digital S/PDIF cable, stereo systems/amplifiers/amps, home cinema, Xbox One/PS4) - https://amzn.to/45YKiM8

--- Speaker Wall Mount - VideoSecu One Pair of Side Clamping Bookshelf Speaker Mounting Bracket with Swivel and Tilt for Large Surrounding Sound Speakers MS56B 3LH

https://amzn.to/3xIkCqD

--- FLEXISPOT Adjustable Desk Quick Assembly Electric Standing Desk with 48 x 24 - https://amzn.to/4eVii01

--- UnderDesk Mounting hardware used: (this was the best one for my purposes having ordered other ones which were not as high quality as this one and to handle such a big board I got from home depot)

Boss Office Products Keyboard Tray, Mahogany, 14.5" d x 23.5" w x 1.25" h (N200-M) - https://amzn.to/4cURknv

--- VIDEO Card for PC minimum Recommendation is the Nvidia RTX 4070 Super

https://amzn.to/3XY3t6R





https://glasstopsdirect.com - just pic the size of the desk above





YOUTUBE VERSION: https://youtu.be/IO4dGeyiHIc

ODYSEE VERSION: https://odysee.com/@wisebuyreviews:d/aorus-48-inch-4k-oled-pc-mac-usb-c:4

DAILYMOTION VERSION: https://dai.ly/x91xem2

BITCHUTE VERSION: https://old.bitchute.com/video/FxI2LXoqzwTh/

BRIGHTEON VERSION: https://www.brighteon.com/7910e99b-fe65-4e60-b1e0-0a0fdc9919c2