Keep your freedom, My children

Other repressions are in the making, and soon those who imagine they'll be spared, will be questioned too. These actions, which are beyond your control, are directed by masterminds and, through technology, they will take control of every individual, every person, every family

“My children, how many times have I asked you to consecrate yourselves to Me. Whatever your civil status, whether you’re alone or with your family, or in a congregation, consecrate yourselves to Me. Consecrate yourselves to My Sacred Heart, and I’ve already indicated the prayer. You’ll find it on this site at the end of the section (1).

Pray and pray again. This act of consecration of the human race to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, composed by Pope Leo XIII on June 11 1899, is a precious prayer for your time. Pray it as often as you can, even learn it by heart, for some prayers are stronger than others on the heart of God, and this one particularly touches Me.

I want to save you, I want to protect each and every one of you who read Me, I am your Father, your Brother and your God, and what does an all-powerful Father want but His beloved sons. But you must ask Him, you must beg Him, you must insist, for time is now measured in days and no longer in years. I want you close to Me in thoughts and prayers, so that I can take you under My Mantle and protect you from what’s to come.

It’s now the end of the vacations, and school and work life are starting up again, with all their constraints and fatigue. Whatever your activity, don’t forget Me, keep Me at the forefront of your concerns, do your duty of state for Me first and for your employers and customers second. Keep Me close to you, in you, and so I’ll stay right by your side wherever you are and whatever you do.

The world is losing its way, getting bogged down in health concerns that have no business being there, and in so doing, it’s gradually locking you into a protection that isn’t really protection at all. It traps you like a fisherman traps his fish and then never lets go. These trapped fish are delivered to their master, and this master, in your case, is neither the Lord nor His apostles. He is the one who, from all eternity, has pitted himself against God and stolen His children.

Keep your freedom, My children, as much as you can, and if there is a choice to be made, let that choice be made before God in prayer and with the utmost confidence in His perpetual and irremovable Supremacy. The poison proposed to you, and even imposed on you, remains a poison, and even if you put up with it, it remains no less harmful and dangerous. This process of wanting to vaccinate the entire population with a product which is still experimental and which has not proved safe for too many people, is an inadmissible and irrational act....

Most sweet Jesus, redeemer of the human race, look down upon us, humbly prostrate before your altar. We are yours and yours we wish to be; but to be more surely united with you, behold each one of us freely consecrates himself today to your most sacred heart. Many, indeed, have never known you, many too, despising your precepts, have rejected you. Have mercy on them all, most merciful Jesus, and draw them to your sacred heart. Be you king, O Lord, not only of the faithful who have never forsaken you, but also of the prodigal children who have abandoned you; grant that they may quickly return to their father’s house, lest they die of wretchedness and hunger. Be you king of those who are deceived by erroneous opinions, or whom discord keeps aloof, and call them back to the harbor of truth and unity of faith, so that soon there may be but one flock and one shepherd. Be you king also of all those who sit in the ancient superstition of the Gentiles, and refuse not you to deliver them out of darkness into the light and kingdom of God. Grant, O Lord, to your Church, assurance of freedom and immunity from harm; give peace and order to all nations, and make the earth resound from pole to pole with one cry: Praise to the divine heart that wrought our salvation; to it be glory and honor forever. Amen.

Liberals "follow in the footsteps of Lucifer" - Pope Leo XIII

