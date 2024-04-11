BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Controversial Experiment Inserts Aerosol Particles Into Sky to Fight Climate Change. Crossroads
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
58 views • 04/11/2024
TheWarAgainstYou


Controversial Experiment Inserts Aerosol Particles Into Sky to Fight Climate Change. Crossroads 4-9-2024

-

4,626 views April 9, 2024

Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP

-

A test was recently carried out to dim the earth by deflecting sunlight back into space. A “cloud brightening” operation was just carried out on a decommissioned aircraft carrier in San Francisco. The idea is to help fight alleged global warming by reducing the amount of sunlight. It’s part of a broader program of what’s known as solar geoengineering, and programs like this are beginning to gain momentum as a part of proposed solutions in climate policy.

-

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss this story and others, and answer questions from the audience.

-

EpochTV $1 Sale: https://ept.ms/45l73b3

-

🔴 Watch ‘Final War’ Only On EpochTV: https://ept.ms/FinalWarCR_YT

-

⭕ Subscribe to our newsletter so you never miss an episode! 👉 https://ept.ms/CrossroadsExclusiveNew...

-

Watch ALL the Crossroads episodes 👉 https://bit.ly/46BJmxn

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

https://www.youtube.com/@CrossroadswithJOSHUAPHILIPP

Keywords
climate changeskyeunatofightngocrossroadsthewaragainstyouaerosol particles
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy