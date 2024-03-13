Brave TV - Mar 13, 2024 - Heart Attacks, Cardiovascular Disease and MicroPlastics - This Product That Everyone is Using is Killing You Daily

"The uncontrolled introduction into the environment of plastic polymers have caused the dispersion of plastic fragments, known as Microplastics (MPs), that represent an important topic for public health. This study was the first to investigate the cause of the release of MPs in mineral waters and to estimate the concentration of MPs smaller than 10 μm both in number of particles and in mass unit. This study was carried out using a patent method regarding the extraction and analysis of MPs in more kind of matrix. Therefore, aims of this study were a) to assess the number of MPs with diameters of between 0.5 and 10 μm in mineral waters contained in plastic bottles, b) to evaluate if the physical-chemical properties of mineral waters and bottle quality could influence the release of MPs and, finally, c) to estimate the human daily exposure to MPs due to mineral water consumption.

-----

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

-----

BRAND NEW UPDATED Jan 8, 2024 FREE BraveTV Newsletter

BraveTVNews.com

BLACK November Special!! Work one-on-one with Dr. Jason Dean in his practice. You will get a Full New Patient Consult as well as a Report of Findings and an opportunity to work with Dr. Dean on your customized program for only $99 up front. You can also add a on a special DNA Report for just $297!

Sign up HERE! www.workwithdrdean.com/qualify

NEW SAVINGS!!! Full Moon Protocol $197 Today with PROMO Code BTV - SAVE over $20

Get your Full Moon Protocol at: https://bravetv.store/

The United States Federal Government has purchased over $200 MILLION in ANTIi-Radiation Medications for a coming Nuclear Event!

Grab Your Pre-Sale Special Atomic Detoxified Iodine, a SPECIAL Edgar Cayce Formula!

https://bravetv.store/products/pre-sale-bravetv-iodine-formula-will-ship-early-october-1-2-oz-size

To change your retirement to Silver IRA’s, be sure to check out my Plan for you at http://www.kirkelliottphd.com/DrDean





For Vaccinated and Spike Protein Shedding, clean your arteries out with NEW Nattokinase and Vitamin C Power at https://bravetv.store/collections/bravetv-supplements





Get CLEAN American Grasslands Beef for your family at http://mylibertybox.com/Drdean"