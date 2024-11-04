BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Days Are Evil-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 3 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
22 views • 7 months ago

In New York, Democrats reported to police about a man and a woman who had committed the horrible crime of rescuing a baby squirrel they named Peanut who had lost its mother, and decided to keep it as a pet. New York being a blue state, in short order a SWAT team was sent in to capture Peanut, and he was swiftly killed with Orwellian efficiency. In Washington, DC, hundreds of women danced joyously in the streets, ecstatic at the prospect of a Kamala Harris presidency that will provide them access to unlimited and endless abortion. Do you know what time it is? We are living in evil days, a time where the spirit of the coming Antichrist is infecting every avenue of our society here in America as well as on a global level. Why on Earth would armed government agents be dispatched to go arrest a squirrel, holding its owners at gunpoint for hours while every square inch of their home was searched? Before you answer that, answer me this. Having ransacked the home home and arresting Peanut, why would the squirrel then have to be killed? This is what life in Kamala Harris' America will look and feel like, this is the "joy" they are spreading, how's it sound to you? Today I bring you a message on the rapidly-darkening and evil days we are currently living in, and it's about to get worse.


biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
