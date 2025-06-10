BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Was Russia Wrong in Ukraine? The Hidden Truth About CIA Biolabs | Juan O Savin
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 3 months ago

John Michael Chambers interviews Juan O Savin and tackles the untold story behind Ukraine and the Middle East—revealing shocking details about CIA-funded biolabs targeting Slavic populations and Trump’s strategic push for peace.


THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-storm-is-here-imminent-arrests-global-shifts-and-the-battle-for-truth/


Ukraine’s Dark Secret: Were 54 U.S.-funded biolabs the real reason Russia invaded?


Trump’s Middle East Gambit: Why even pro-Israel insiders are questioning the war—and how Trump is forcing both sides to "stop the killing."


October 7th: A False Flag? Was Hamas’ attack orchestrated to justify a larger agenda?


The Bigger Picture: How global elites manipulate conflicts while ordinary people pay the price.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


Keywords
controlled oppositionshadow governmentpopulation controldepopulation agendaglobalist elitesmiddle east peacemiddle east warjohn michael chambersjuan o savindeep state agendahidden warsukraine biolabswar profiteeringtrump israel policycia bioweaponsrussia invasion truthtrump peace planoctober 7 false flaghamas orchestrated attackslavic genocideus-funded labsukraine secretsgeopolitical truthww3 preventionengineered conflicts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy