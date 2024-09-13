© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American Leadership Displayed & Displaced ON THE WORLD SCENE
Credits to Greg Reese, with InfoWars.Com
Credits to Alex Jones for the privilege of materials, and you, Mike Adams, with Brighteon for providing the arena.
this is a tio.today feature presentation
they also liked;
MinistriesOfHumanitarianCouncil.Org
IntellectualForceFields.Com