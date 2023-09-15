Dennis Quaid: An attack like this could take down our entire grid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Actor Dennis Quaid and producer David Tice discuss their new documentary, 'Grid Down, Power Up,' which explores what would happen if all of the power in the U.S. went out on 'Hannity.' #foxnews #fox #hannity
