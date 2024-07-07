Kamala makes a good parakeet...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kamala isn't good at really anything but repeating what she's told to repeat, and like most autists, doesn't know when to stop once she starts. Here's one example of a phrase she can't stop saying, and it's so obnoxious (and funny in a pathetic way), I had to speed it up just to get through it all, this is only a small sample of how many times she said this nonsensical phrase that she thinks is so brilliant.