Difference between true worship of real Christians & fake worship of Satan Lucifer’s fake Christians

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2024). You are in serious danger and you need to be peeing in your pants with terror, if no one is trying to assassinate you every day and all your church donators love you and pay money to you. That is the bottom line spiritual litmus test. The majority of the Western feminist nations’ millions of fake Christians and fake pastors are neutrality lukewarm spiritual-adulterous double-faced cowardly traitor middle-ground “both Satan Lucifer & God appeasers” religious people, who are somewhere in the middle of that spiritual litmus test, because they only receive half assassination attempts and half hatred & ridicule from church donators and half salvation of their souls. They are like half brides and half wives and half adulteresses of a half Jesus fake god that they worship. These fake Christians have a fake form of god and a fake form of worship. They are taught by Satan Lucifer’s redefined Bible verses that worship to God is their fake dancing & singing & “strange fire” prayers & religious good works, but they are not taught the original Bible verses that worship of God is an attitude of the heart, and a self-sacrificial love for God & his flock, and action, and banzai charging the millions of cult & Satanist & government assassins who are trying to kill you, and preaching the hundreds of original Bible verses & the tens of thousands of truths so that 99% of your church donators leave in anger & disgust & sheer terror, and not modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the tens of thousands of truths to make it safe for yourself from assassination attempts & ridicule from church donators just like Jesus did not modify & dilute & sterilize & pick & choose & edit his salvation work on the cross or the Bible that he taught or the truths which he gave us or his love which he did not alter. He did not come to save the imbecile fake Christian reading this sermon and saying, “Ah, this is a good teaching” and then walks away living their fake Christian life, but he came for the real Christian flock of God who hears and banzai charges the millions of assassins who are trying to kill him & slaughter his family and who speaks the truth & original Bible verses so that all his fellow church donators will drag him out of his church to try to beat him up & spit on him & throw up dust in the air. That is the difference between true worship of God and fake worship of Satan Lucifer. You do not need to kick them out of God’s house, because they will leave on their own by the multitudes, just like the multitudes of Jesus’ disciples left him, and only twelve disciples were left with him. If you are a real Christian, they will all leave you, and if you are Satan Lucifer’s fake Christian, all your church donators will stay with you. This is the spiritual litmus test. No one is greater than his master, and a fake Christian is no greater than Jesus, for if they all left Jesus, then they will also leave you. If they tried to assassinate Jesus, then they will also cook you alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room. If you follow Satan Lucifer, then he will give you lots of church donators, and love from your church members, and safety from all the thousands of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins, and a normal safe comfortable church life & family life & career life, and your heathen family will not be slaughtered or try to kill you. Jesus said that your family will become your greatest enemies and they will try to kill you, if you follow him.





