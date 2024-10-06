Whom Am I Talking To?-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-OCT 6 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Word of God is Alive and Speaks Personally to Every Listener. While on Earth, the Lord Jesus Christ Was Here to Minister. Now It Is the Holy Spirit That Ministers the Word to Everyone Individually. Collective Terms Include the New Age Gurus, the Very Religious, Sinners/Hypocrites, Solomon Syndrome, Divorced, Raised in Church/Rebuffed by Church. In Any Case and in Every Case, Turn Your Eyes, Heart, and Mind on the Lord Jesus Christ for He Is Salvation Personified, and He Will Bring You Through.