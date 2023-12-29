GENERAL FLYNN WARNS OF NEW AMERICAN CIVIL WAR

General Flynn Issues Emergency Warning-The Globalists Are Planning To Trigger A New American Civil War

General Michael Flynn and Clay Clarke join Alex Jones live in studio to illustrate the perilous times we are living in and how to avoid the complete destruction of our country and a bloody 2nd Civil War.

All of the political acceleration taking place over the past decade has led to the next election as another establishment-run presidential administration would be the death of America with the elite openly working to collapse the country to usher in the Great Reset New World Order technocracy.

Flynn also called for investigations into the security failures of the Hamas attack on Israel that led to the mass bombing of Gaza as retaliation.

The attack and ensuing war got to the point where Benjamin Netanyahu is now saying America and other Western nations have to take in Gaza refugees displaced by Israeli missile strikes.

Breaking Exclusive: Gen Flynn Responds to Netanyahu’s Leaked Plan to Ship Gaza War Refugees to Western Nations.

Former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency General Michael Flynn gives his analysis of this extremely dangerous development and also calls out Netanyahu and the… pic.twitter.com/fCK5JNoknM