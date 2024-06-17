Christina Bobb | Attorney For President Trump | FBI Raid on Mar-la-go and President Trump’s 34 Felony Counts | Will President Trump go to Jail? | How Do We Ensure a Secure Election in November?

Moms on a Mission welcomes to the show President Trump’s Attorney, Christina Bobb. Christina discusses the current regime’s two-tier system of justice that is being waged against President Trump from the FBI raid on Mar-a lago last year to the unprecedented 34 felony counts and speculates on whether or not he will be confined. Christina concludes with a call to action and tells us that the solution to ensure that the 2024 election is secure is to get involved and that we need more people involved in this election than we’ve had in any other election. Christina tells us to get involved, go to your local county GOP to be a poll watcher or poll worker, go to https://protectthevote.com/, which is the RNC’s website, or https://trumpforce47.com/, which is President Trump’s campaign website.





