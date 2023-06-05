BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why the Target boycott is SO MUCH HARDER than Bud Light's
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
238 views • 06/05/2023

Glenn Beck


June 4, 2023


It's not easy for women — especially moms — to completely abandon Target. What other store provides clothes, shoes, household items, AND all your groceries in one, clean building?! Yet, thousands of former Target customers have chosen to give up on the retailer, thanks to its choice to sell and display certain LGBTQ products for Pride Month. So, how is Glenn's wife handling the boycott? In this clip, he gives a day-by-day (and slightly over exaggerated...) account of her experience thus far. Plus, Glenn and Stu discuss why the Bud Light boycott is MUCH easier to carryout than the Target one...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKeJuaY3ggA

Keywords
boycottglenn becktargetharderbud light
