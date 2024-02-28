© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What the Media Won't Tell You About Lord Jacob Rothschild | reallygraceful
This is a short 15 minute educational documentary regarding the history of the Rothschild family!
: The man who funded both sides of every war to date. Glad he's now dead!
SOURCE:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?si=8TYvUNn5FYrZL1-D&v=bYz7sWc0gyo&feature=youtu.be