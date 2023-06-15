© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The OG 2015 Trump is back. Sean Spicer with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Sebastian talks to former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer about President Trump's unstoppable energy after the federal indictment, and how he has already returned to the same levels of energy that he first had in 2015 and 2016.
