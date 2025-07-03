BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trump Confirms MASSIVE Iran Nuke AND Zechariah 5 Prophecy
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
125 views • 2 months ago

After President Trump announced that U.S. forces had "successfully attacked" three nuclear sites in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, he said something in a truth social post that reveals a hidden prophecy I have been warning you about for years! Watch out for IRAN!


BOOKS:

📕 Bible Prophecy Secrets Expanded Edition:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

🎧Grab the Audiobook:

https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/audio


LINKS / SOCIAL:

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@overcomebabylon

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

🌙 Biblical Calendar: https://overcomebabylon.com/5861

📦 Official Store: https://thedrybonesboutique.etsy.com

iranisraelwarww32025nuclearus bombs iran
