Project Gladio is Here 04/01/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Gladio was a resistance movement during WW2. It was a spy network who engaged in sabotage, protests and psychological warfare. With the April 5th Protest drawing near, we can see that another Project Gladio is approaching rapidly.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
00:00Project Gladio is Here
07:03Stan’s Interpretation
15:57What Causes the Internal Revolution
17:36April 5 Protest
20:52The Show Has Begun