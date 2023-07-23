Powerful Energy Update: Channeling the Connection - Brace for Intense Emotions!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bonnie Vent is a medium, channeler and digital artist We would like to speak about the next phase. Letting go of the old and taking a leap of faith to something unfamiliar will cause highly emotional responses. They will flow through and around you. Little things can trigger big responses. Let the emotions happen. Do not try to suppress them, but also notice how they change when you make positive self-care changes. The outside world will remain chaotic, but that does not mean that you need to follow the same patterning provided to the masses. Where ever the masses are going, stop, take pause and check to see if the opposite direction holds more energy balance for you. NEW MERCH in the Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/shop/BonnieVentArtStore
