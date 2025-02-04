BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sovereign Sisters Podcast | Episode 48 | The Fight for Truth & Merit
Sovereign Sisters
Sovereign Sisters
8 views • 7 months ago

Two topics stood out with overwhelming engagement from our last discussion: free speech and the shift back to merit-based opportunities. Why do these issues resonate so deeply with so many people? Are identity-based policies replacing hard work and qualifications, and if so, what does that mean for the future of opportunity? In this week's episode, we’ll explore why free speech matters now more than ever, why so many people are pushing back against DEI and affirmative action, and what these debates reveal about the values people want to defend.

Flood Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ office with demands to pardon Tina Peters.

Contact info: Phone (303) 866-2471

Email: [email protected]

#FreeTinaPeters


Subscribe to the Sovereign Sisters Podcast for weekly eye-opening discussions, uncovering hidden truths, and exploring exciting new possibilities.

〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

🎧 Sovereign Sisters Podcast #SovereignCast 🎧

🎧 Watch on YouTube @SovereignSistersPodcast 🎧

🎧 Watch on Rumble @Sovereign Sisters 🎧

〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

Web Links

📘 https://angelaatkins.taplink.ws

〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

☕ Fuel the mission, support the vision.

https://buymeacoffee.com/angelaatkins

AND GET FREE DOWNLOADS

〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

Purity Coffee

https://bit.ly/organicpuritycoffee

Use code AATKINS for 10% off

〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰〰

censorshiptruthfreespeechmeritocracymeritsovereignsisterssovereignsisterspodcastangelaatkinssovereigncastfreetinapeters
