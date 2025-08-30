My Student Had on Tzitzits, How to Find a Wife & Holy Spirit Led Business: John Niggl’s Story

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Niggl taught science and Bible at a Baptist school for years. All went well until one of his long-time students came to class in tassels. That led to a series of debates between student and teacher. Find out what happened in this episode, how John's leather goods company came to be, how he met his wife and his step-by-step rationale for observing Old Testament laws many Christians today think are irrelevant.