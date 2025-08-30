BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
My Student Had on Tzitzits, How to Find a Wife & Holy Spirit Led Business: John Niggl’s Story
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
1
2 weeks ago

John Niggl taught science and Bible at a Baptist school for years. All went well until one of his long-time students came to class in tassels. That led to a series of debates between student and teacher. Find out what happened in this episode, how John's leather goods company came to be, how he met his wife and his step-by-step rationale for observing Old Testament laws many Christians today think are irrelevant.

Keywords
testimonybaptistchristian theologytorahobservantteacher vs student
