Dems Enter Freak-Out Stage

[Bidan]’s 2024 Insurance Policy Collapses
* President Trump’s trial, which was scheduled for before Super Tuesday, has been postponed indefinitely.
* The left’s worst nightmare comes true.
* Joe’s [p]residency is in peril — and they’re out of political ammo.
* He’s even skipping a superbowl interview (again)?
* Voters know a lie when they see one.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (5 February 2024)