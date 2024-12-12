BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HAIL, ADULTERY, and JUDGMENT, Commandment 7
End the global reset
End the global reset
39 views • 6 months ago

In this video I go over the 7th commandment of thou shalt not commit adultery.. this is also in relation to the seventh plague upon Egypt which was hail mixed with fire. What do we see when people commit adultery today. As a relationships of marriages are broken apart? We see hail mixed with fire. We see each side at war with each other and destroy and each other's lives with divorce, child support, and court involvement. Just for starters. But in this one I'm going over spiritual adultery. And I think this one is very important.

You can email me for questions or comments that [email protected]

I recommend you go for intensive study over our walk with the king at Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
