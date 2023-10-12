Climate PSYCHO cat lady leads protest at Les Miserables

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil broke down live on air after protesters
from her organisation invaded the stage at a West End performance of
Les Miserables.
Asked whether the action was appropriate, Zoe Cohen emotionally asked "How many more people have to die?" and stated, "the only thing that people will regret is not taking action".
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=9PH2hyw9GIA
Mirrored - bootcamp