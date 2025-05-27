Macron's "Wife" Smacks Him In The Face In Front Of Press

French President Emmanuel Macron faces international humiliation as he was caught on camera getting smacked by his wife during a diplomatic visit to Vietnam.

The entire world got a glimpse into the relationship between the French premier and his wife, who literally used to be his teacher when he was a little boy. As the door of the airplane opened, Brigitte Macron palmed him full in the face.

Macron immediately saw the cameras and acted like nothing had happened, before going back behind the door of the plane and presumably begging his wife to stop physically attacking him.

As the pair then reemerged, Brigitte refused to hold his hand while walking down the steps.

Macron looked extremely tense, and his fist was tightly clenched as he strained to hold back his anger.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-macrons-wife-smacks-him-face-front-press

