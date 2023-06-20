Russian 58th Army Counterattacks To Recapture Pyatikhatki, AFU Zombie Tanks Galore!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
📹 Footage of the Russian 19th division of the 58th army counterattacking against the Ukrainian 128th brigade in Pyatikhatki.
The is village reported to be recaptured by most Russian scources, waiting for footage confirmation.
Mirrored - December1991