The Philosophy of East of Eden

The classic American novel about the shades of grey of human nature grasping at free will while striving toward the future.
The major red pill in this book is that female evil is more insidious and dangerous because of men’s naivete when it comes to women - my wife and I discuss in this book review podcast…
[Spoiler alert: We synopsize the whole story arc here so you may want to go finish the book first.]
3:05 Cathy — A monstrous woman
17:46 Adam — A naive and thoughtless man
25:24 Lee — A thinker, not a doer
32:37 On human nature
36:19 On America
42:44 On war
51:06 Biblical analogy
54:09 The “one story” about free will
Read Review 🔖 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/661-east-of-eden
Order 💲 Book
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/store/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Substack
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
on Gab
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.