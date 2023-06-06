BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3085b - [DS] Is About To Take The Bait, The FBI/DOJ Are In The Crosshairs, The End of An Empire
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
50 views • 06/06/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3085b - June 5, 2023

[DS] Is About To Take The Bait, The FBI/DOJ Are In The Crosshairs, The End of An Empire


The [DS] is panicking, they know they have to stop Trump at all costs so the DOJ is now going after him .Trump is baiting them in and it looks like they are taking the bait. The FBI/DOJ will be exposed to the public, the public will see that they interfered in the election and they overthrew the government, treason at the highest level.

The [DS] empire is being dismantled and the people are seeing the truth. Trump is following in the foot steps of Andrew Jackson, drain the swamp, get rid of the [CB].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimefree speech violation
